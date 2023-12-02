Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Up 13.9% in November

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 3.0 %

GMRE opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $677.67 million, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.00%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

See Also

