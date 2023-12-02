Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Grows By 49.2%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the October 31st total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

AOD stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,183,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,790,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 794,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 86,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,006,000.

