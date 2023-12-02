Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Grows By 49.2%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the October 31st total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
AOD stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.