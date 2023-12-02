PAAL AI Price Up 5.2% This Week (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $110.83 million and $2.42 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 769,484,988 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 769,484,988.175983 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.14889458 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2,470,030.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

