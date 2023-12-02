Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Up 11.8% in November

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $2,823,314.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,907,090 shares in the company, valued at $332,308,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $2,823,314.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,907,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,308,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $336,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,394 shares of company stock worth $7,527,777. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 56.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 2.5 %

Cogent Communications stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 130.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

