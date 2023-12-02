Moonriver Price Reaches $6.86 on Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for about $6.86 or 0.00017695 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $58.89 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,074,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,587,278 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

