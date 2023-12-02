Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $65,032.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at $966,210.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock worth $94,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 43.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 45,384 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 68.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 11.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $875.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $36.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

