HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $244,930.73 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,766.56 or 1.00030614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011040 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003900 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00074391 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $255,810.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

