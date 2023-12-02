Quantum Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and $3.06 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,766.56 or 1.00030614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011040 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

