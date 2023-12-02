SelfKey Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $32.34 million and $3.60 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001003 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
SelfKey Profile
SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
SelfKey Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “KEYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.