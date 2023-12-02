Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Down 16.4% in November

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NQP opened at $11.15 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $67,222.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,083,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,956,978.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 280,411 shares of company stock worth $2,973,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,166,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after acquiring an additional 575,257 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,033,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 515,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 30,715 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 511,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 344,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 202,262 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

