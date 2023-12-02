DeversiFi (DVF) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $58.77 million and approximately $2,228.54 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

