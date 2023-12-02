Prom (PROM) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Prom has a total market capitalization of $82.72 million and $1.53 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.53 or 0.00011696 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,766.56 or 1.00030614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011040 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.54764749 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,509,751.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

