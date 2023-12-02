Wrapped TRON Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and $726,470.93 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,527,177,193 coins and its circulating supply is 88,527,113,717 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,528,379,537.74377 with 88,528,368,868.57886 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10332747 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $783,260.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

