SingularityNET Tops One Day Volume of $39.75 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $312.85 million and approximately $39.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,766.56 or 1.00030614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011040 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,840,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,840,334.2379136 with 1,242,760,470.1087284 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.31733725 USD and is up 5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $41,379,895.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

