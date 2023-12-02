dForce USD Trading Down 1.9% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.72 million and approximately $985.84 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00184957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015829 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,884,472 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99590642 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,021.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

