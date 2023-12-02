Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $242.29 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Threshold has a market cap of $242.29 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,766.56 or 1.00030614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011040 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,463,322,025.23737 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02425414 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $11,913,825.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars.

