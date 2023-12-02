Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.71.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $235.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $238.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,970,344. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

