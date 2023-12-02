Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,552 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

