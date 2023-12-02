Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 743 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $77.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

