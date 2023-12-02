2,242 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,947 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

