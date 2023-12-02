Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Down 0.1 %

Sanofi stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.