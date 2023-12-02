Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 746 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,898,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,137 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.