Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,540 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $111.69 and a one year high of $161.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.44.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
