Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 106,374 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,374 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,602,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,232,000 after buying an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,532,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Shares of HCM stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $21.28.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

