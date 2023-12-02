Bridgewater Associates LP Has $196,000 Holdings in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sinclair by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 539,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,924 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,418,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBGI. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Sinclair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $13.58 on Friday. Sinclair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 23.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Howard E. Friedman bought 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,034.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,652.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

See Also

