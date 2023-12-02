Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.8 %

AEL stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 68,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $3,723,477.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,240.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,282,539. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

