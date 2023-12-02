Bridgewater Associates LP Has $234,000 Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,660 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in GDS were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in GDS by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of GDS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of GDS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

GDS Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GDS opened at $10.27 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

GDS Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.