Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $253,000 Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,891 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Up 3.4 %

KBH opened at $53.87 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.67.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

