Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $100.69 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $108.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.