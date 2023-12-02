Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

