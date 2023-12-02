PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.14. PVH has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,762,000 after purchasing an additional 987,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PVH by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after buying an additional 506,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,186,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

