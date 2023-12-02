iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Declares Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0692 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $24.23.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC owned 0.82% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.