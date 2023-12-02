US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on December 5th

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UTEN opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $47.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.76% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

