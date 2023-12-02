US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $50.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile
