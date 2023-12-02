Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter. Tenet Fintech Group had a negative net margin of 163.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.45%.

Tenet Fintech Group Stock Performance

Shares of PKKFF stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Tenet Fintech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Get Tenet Fintech Group alerts:

About Tenet Fintech Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.