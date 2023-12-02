Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

