Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.
Victory Square Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
