JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.42

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4221 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

