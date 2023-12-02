US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on December 5th

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1907 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFIV opened at $48.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $50.83.

About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

