US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on December 5th

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1907 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UFIV opened at $48.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $50.83.
