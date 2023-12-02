US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:UTWY)

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1584 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ UTWY opened at $45.45 on Friday. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25.
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile
