iShares MBS ETF (MBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2804 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

