iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0682 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.31% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

