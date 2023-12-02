iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Plans Dividend of $0.11

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTD opened at $24.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTD. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 12,572.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

