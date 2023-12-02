iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 on December 7th

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.41.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $255,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $232,000.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.