iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1784 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $387,000.

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

