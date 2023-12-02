Financial Analysis: Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) and Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spirit Realty Capital and Mirvac Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital 2 7 2 0 2.00 Mirvac Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus price target of $41.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.34%. Mirvac Group has a consensus price target of $2.16, indicating a potential upside of 66.15%. Given Mirvac Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mirvac Group is more favorable than Spirit Realty Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

96.1% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Mirvac Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and Mirvac Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital $748.83 million 7.89 $285.52 million $1.75 23.89 Mirvac Group N/A N/A N/A $0.12 10.68

Spirit Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Mirvac Group. Mirvac Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Realty Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and Mirvac Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital 33.98% 5.83% 2.97% Mirvac Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Spirit Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Mirvac Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Spirit Realty Capital pays out 152.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mirvac Group pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Mirvac Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats Mirvac Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries. As of September 30, 2023, our properties were approximately 99.6% occupied.

About Mirvac Group

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

