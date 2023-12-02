Critical Review: AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) versus Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS)

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) and AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cineverse 0 0 1 0 3.00 AFC Ajax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cineverse currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 556.78%. Given Cineverse’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cineverse is more favorable than AFC Ajax.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cineverse -2.97% -5.16% -2.21% AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cineverse $68.03 million 0.22 -$9.73 million ($0.16) -7.38 AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A $0.99 12.53

AFC Ajax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cineverse. Cineverse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AFC Ajax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Cineverse shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Cineverse shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television programs, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About AFC Ajax

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. It also operates a stadium and an youth academy. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

