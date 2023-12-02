StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of MBRX stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
