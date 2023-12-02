Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGIFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

FRGI opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $222.35 million, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,547,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,468,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after buying an additional 68,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 179.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 681,659 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

