Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) versus argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Head-To-Head Review

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and argenx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $390,000.00 144.35 -$38.70 million ($0.92) -1.37 argenx $445.27 million 60.22 -$709.59 million ($4.16) -109.11

Cardiff Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.4% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of argenx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cardiff Oncology and argenx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00 argenx 1 2 16 1 2.85

Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 931.75%. argenx has a consensus price target of $546.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.29%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than argenx.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -8,875.00% -44.47% -39.96% argenx -22.70% -12.40% -11.12%

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats argenx on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC. The company is also developing ARGX-109 and ARGX-116; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor receptor. In addition, its partnered product candidates include Cusatuzumab for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; and ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. It also has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology, as well as a strategic collaboration with IQVIA Holdings Inc. to provide safety systems and services. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

