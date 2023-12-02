RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RICK. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on RCI Hospitality from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reduced their target price on RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $570.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $65.65. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $97.45.

In other RCI Hospitality news, major shareholder Adw Capital Management, Llc sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $480,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,563,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 716.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

